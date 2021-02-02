A look at Gov. Wolf’s policy proposals for the 2021-22 year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Highlights of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s policy proposals for the 2021-22 budget year that starts July 1:

— EDUCATION FUNDING: Raise the state’s personal income tax rate to 4.49% from 3.07% to boost funding for public schools. Republicans say the tax increase would raise $7 billion over a full year, or nearly 50% more. Expands exemptions so that lower-wage earners — and two-thirds of all wage earners — will pay the same or lower taxes, administration officials say. Increases aid for general public school operations and instruction by $1.35 billion for basic instruction and operations, an increase of 20%, to almost $8.2 billion.

— PANDEMIC RECOVERY: Impose a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production to underwrite billions of dollars to expand workforce development and employment assistance programs to help the state recover from the economic effects of the coronavirus. Wolf is aiming for a $4.5 billion bond to repay over 20 years.