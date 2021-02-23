A look at how Biden's Cabinet nominees fared Tuesday

“This confirmation sends a message that the United States is back and that our foreign service is back,” said Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., who chairs a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Africa, global health and global human rights. “We as a country and as a world are safer with Linda Thomas-Greenfield serving as the United States ambassador to the United Nations.”

During confirmation hearings, Thomas-Greenfield faced some criticism from Senate Republicans who labeled her soft on China, citing a 2019 speech she gave to the Chinese-funded Confucius Institute in which she praised China's massive infrastructure and influence program in Africa.

She said the speech had been a mistake and was not intended to be an endorsement of Chinese government policies. She said of China, "They are a threat to their neighbors, and they are a threat across the globe.”

———

AGRICULTURE

The Senate voted 92-7 to confirm Tom Vilsack for a return engagement as agriculture secretary.

The former Iowa governor spent eight years leading the same department under former President Barack Obama.