A look at President Biden's first 11 judicial nominees

— Judge Deborah Boardman, 46, for the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. Boardman is a U.S. magistrate judge for the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, a position she was appointed to in 2019. She was previously a federal public defender.

— Judge Lydia Griggsby, 53, for the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. Griggsby, who is Black, has served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims since 2014. Before that, Griggsby was chief counsel for privacy and information policy and privacy counsel for Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.

— Julien Neals, 56, for the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. Neals, who is Black, is county counsel for the acting county administrator for Bergen County, New Jersey. He became county counsel in January 2015 and has served in an acting capacity since June 2016.

— Judge Florence Y. Pan, 54, for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Pan, who is AAPI, has been an associate judge on the Superior Court for the District of Columbia since 2009.