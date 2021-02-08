A look at Tennessee Gov. Lee's 3rd budget proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled his $41.8 billion budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year. The spending plan includes increases for teacher pay and more funds for COVID-19 relief efforts, buoyed by better-than-expected revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget proposal needs ultimate approval from the Republican-dominant General Assembly. Here's a look at the highlights:

EDUCATION

— $120.1 million for a 4% total increase to the fund that allows for pay raises for teachers and other school worker positions.

— $110 million for various literacy initiatives.

— $10 million for 10 new vocational education sites under the Governor's Investment in Vocational Education program also known as GIVE.

— $24 million to help charter schools pay for buildings and campuses.

— $63.2 million for 4% salary increases in higher education.

— $8 million for an expansion at the Oak Ridge Institute.

— $6.1 million for the University of Tennessee system's planned acquisition of Martin Methodist College.

HEALTH