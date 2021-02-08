A look at Tennessee Gov. Lee's 3rd budget proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled his $41.8 billion budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year. The spending plan includes increases for teacher pay and more funds for COVID-19 relief efforts, buoyed by better-than-expected revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget proposal needs ultimate approval from the Republican-dominant General Assembly. Here's a look at the highlights:
EDUCATION
— $120.1 million for a 4% total increase to the fund that allows for pay raises for teachers and other school worker positions.
— $110 million for various literacy initiatives.
— $10 million for 10 new vocational education sites under the Governor's Investment in Vocational Education program also known as GIVE.
— $24 million to help charter schools pay for buildings and campuses.
— $63.2 million for 4% salary increases in higher education.
— $8 million for an expansion at the Oak Ridge Institute.
— $6.1 million for the University of Tennessee system's planned acquisition of Martin Methodist College.
HEALTH
— $150 million into a reserve for any additional COVID-19 related costs that arise.
— $6.6 million for a pilot program to extend postpartum coverage for women on TennCare from 60 days to 12 months.
— $6.5 million to serve more uninsured Tennesseans with a serious mental illness, with a focus on children.
CRIMINAL JUSTICE, PUBLIC SAFETY
— $9.5 million for salary increases for probation and parole officers.
— $17.7 million to cover anticipated increase in incarceration costs related to increased penalties for gun-related crimes included in a bill that would eliminate the need to get a permit to carry a handgun in the state.
— $2.3 million to expand body cameras to the rest of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
— $1.2 million to create a new Tennessee Emergency Management Agency region in Chattanooga.
— $4.4 million for 20 additional Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents.
— $1.2 million for 10 additional state troopers.
— $6.5 million to replace a 1970s-era helicopter with a new one.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
— $200 million to increase broadband internet through grants and tax credits.
— $135 million in a fund for railways, airports and aeronautics.
— $8 million in tourism initiatives to attract visitors.
— $95 million in economic development grants.
RESERVES
— Adds $50 million more in the rainy day fund, to bring the total to $1.5 billion, not including TennCare reserves.
GENERAL GOVERNMENT
— $61 million for a 4% raise for state employees in executive branch agencies.
— $200 million in local government grants for various items, ranging from IT hardware upgrades to road projects and capital maintenance.
— $5.3 million for upgrades to move the state fair to Wilson County from Nashville.
— $931 million for capital maintenance and improvement projects.
— $30 million to eliminate deferred maintenance and improve accessibility at state parks.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.