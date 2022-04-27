 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

A look at Trevor Reed, the Texan released in prisoner swap

  • 0
Russia Prisoner Exchange

FILE - Joey and Paula Reed pose for a photo with a portrait of their son Marine veteran and Russian prisoner Trevor Reed at their home in Fort Worth, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022.

 LM Otero - staff, AP

DALLAS (AP) — Trevor Reed's nearly three year imprisonment by Russia ended Wednesday when he walked off a Russian plane and onto an American one.

The Marine veteran's release was half of an unexpected U.S.-Russia prisoner swap that came despite high tension between the two countries. It saw the U.S. turn over a convicted Russian drug trafficker for the 30-year-old Texan who has maintained his innocence after being convicted on what a U.S. official decried as “laughable" evidence.

A look at who Reed is, why he was imprisoned and what will happen now that he's been released.

WHO IS TREVOR REED?

Reed was born in Fort Worth, Texas, and grew up in the mountains of Southern California, where he enjoyed fishing and participating in the Boy Scouts, according to his family.

After graduating high school there, he returned to Texas for college but left before finishing his degree to join the U.S. Marine Corps. He was based at Camp Pendleton in California at one point, was deployed to the Middle East and also served in the presidential guard, providing security at Camp David when Barack Obama was president.

People are also reading…

He was photographed in uniform with Obama before being honorably discharged.

In 2017, Reed returned to college at the University of North Texas in Dallas, studying international relations and Russia — the native tongue of his girlfriend. Two years later, he traveled to Moscow for a summer of learning the language and visiting her family.

Reed wouldn't leave the country for years.

WHY WAS REED IMPRISONED?

A week before he was scheduled to return home, Reed attended a party where his family says he was encouraged to drink a large amount of vodka. He became nauseous while sharing a ride home, got out of the car and began running around a busy street, prompting a call to the police.

Reed was charged with assaulting the officers who picked him up. Russian authorities alleged he grabbed the arm of the officer driving him to a police station, causing the officer to swerve into another lane, and that he elbowed another officer who tried to intervene. The then-28-year-old was jailed in Moscow for nearly a year before going on trial in 2020.

Russian investigators didn’t give Reed's defense team video that was recorded inside the police car and his parents expressed other concerns about the case, citing what they said was missing evidence and contradictory accounts by the officers. After Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison, the U.S. ambassador visited him behind bars.

“He’s been detained and convicted on evidence that is laughable,” U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan said in 2020.

HOW REED'S FAMILY CAMPAIGNED FOR HIS RELEASE

For years before Reed was released, his situation did not look hopeful. He fell ill in prison and geopolitics loomed.

With Russia’s war against Ukraine well underway, Reed's parents told The Associated Press in March that they were worried the military conflict complicated any effort to bring their son home by potentially shutting lanes of communication.

“We’re concerned that those channels are closing, and we just want to make sure that they don’t all close and that there are hopefully multiple channels about multiple issues,” Joey Reed said.

The Reeds had pressed Biden administration officials to think creatively, for example by supporting a swap like the one that happened Wednesday, though they said the reaction had been cool.

Complicating matters was Reed’s own declining health in prison. He was coughing up blood and, at one point, went on a hunger strike.

“If this becomes long and drawn out, and they take over Ukraine, then the Western countries and the United States are going to be at odds with Russia for a long time,” Joey Reed said in the March interview. “That could lead to additional charges against our son, if he lives, and keep him there indefinitely, which is not uncommon in Russia.”

Last month, the Reeds tried to connect with President Joe Biden, standing along the motorcade route during a presidential visit to Texas. When that didn't result in a meaningful face-to-face interaction, they demonstrated outside the White House to seek a meeting with the president.

In late March, they got the meeting and less than a month later their son was headed home.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Trevor’s parents said they'd spent Tuesday cleaning his room in anticipation of his return, making sure his bed was cleared of paperwork and other clutter so he’d have a place to sleep.

His health is an immediate concern — both Reeds were troubled by his unsteady gait and how thin he looked as TV footage captured him walking, flanked by guards, from a van to the jet.

Beyond that, though, they said they anticipated him going back to school — he'd asked to be sent college books while in prison — to finish a degree and pursue a career with the federal government.

His parents expect Reed to have time for leisure, too. Assuming he reacquires a driver's license that had expired while he was away, he should be able to tool around in his Jeep Wrangler with the top down, Joey Reed said, and to do the things that locals take for granted: visit a nearby wildlife animal park and watch the Texas Rangers play baseball.

Joey said he and his son are also excited for the coming “Top Gun” sequel.

“I was still in Russia when they were supposed to come out,” he said, referring to time spent visiting his son, “and then they delayed it. And I said, ‘Trevor, they’re delaying this movie until you get out.' And that’s exactly what has happened."

—-

Tucker reported from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term. Biden is providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent from Chicago convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file. Biden also has pardoned two people who were convicted on drug-related charges in Texas and Georgia but went on to become pillars in their communities. The Democratic president also has commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions. The White House announced the clemencies as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police identified an aircraft that they said posed "a probable threat.” But the plane was actually carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who then parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration. The alert from the U.S. Capitol Police sent congressional staffers fleeing from the Capitol and legislative building around 6:30 p.m. The incident suggested a stunning communications failure between the military and the Capitol Police, all the more remarkable because of Washington’s focus on improving security since the January 6, 2021, attack on the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway

Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway

Former President Donald Trump’s persistent flirtation with another White House run is doing little to discourage other potential Republican candidates from stepping up their activity in Iowa, the state that will formally launch the nomination process. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo quietly finished his fifth trip to Iowa last week, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is planning a statewide trip this summer. Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit western Iowa this weekend. Pence’s trip is particularly notable since he spent the better part of four years in lockstep with Trump. It provides further evidence that Pence is considering his political future without regard to Trump's plans.

Ukraine removes Hirohito from video after Japan protests

Ukraine removes Hirohito from video after Japan protests

Japanese officials say the Ukrainian government has removed a photo of Japanese wartime Emperor Hirohito from a video showing him with Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini after Tokyo protested. They say Japan’s support for Ukrainians defending their country from Russia's invasion won't be changed by what they called an inappropriate portrayal of Hirohito, in whose name Japan fought World War II. The photos included the text “Fascism and Nazism were defeated in 1945.” Many Japanese on social media criticized Hirohito's inclusion as an “insult” and said Japan should stop supporting Ukraine. The Ukrainian government apologized and said it had no intention of offending Japan.

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

For years, Vincent Gillespie waged a legal battle to try to gain control of hundreds of paintings by his father, renowned postwar American artist Gregory Gillespie. Prosecutors say that on Jan. 6, 2021, Gillespie engaged in a very different kind of battle, joining rioters as they tried to wrest control of the U.S. Capitol from the federal government. Investigators say Gillespie was identified by half a dozen sources from photos and video taken that day. Associated Press video showed Gillespie milling about outside the Capitol speaking defiantly about his role in the attack. Gillespie has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy had a “positive” call with Donald Trump, despite the release of an audio recording critical of the former president shortly after the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. That's according to two people familiar with the call and granted anonymity to discuss it. McCarthy is shoring up support from Republicans after The New York Times posted audio of a Jan. 10, 2021, conversation in which McCarthy told GOP leaders he'd urge Trump to resign. Trump says he has had "a very good relationship" with McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall’s election. 

EU nations accuse Russia of using natural gas as 'blackmail'

EU nations accuse Russia of using natural gas as 'blackmail'

Poland and Bulgaria  have accused Moscow of using natural gas to blackmail their countries. Russia’s state-controlled energy company said it would stop supplying the two European nations with gas on Wednesday because they refused to pay in Russian rubles. European Union officials were holding emergency talks on Wednesday on the gas cutoff, which they also called blackmail. Russian authorities have warned they could cut off gas supplies to other nations as well. In parliament in Warsaw, Poland's prime minister called the move “an attack on Poland.” He was cheered by lawmakers when he said the country was safe because it had worked for years to move away from Russian energy.

UK women slam sexism of 'Basic Instinct' slur on lawmaker

UK women slam sexism of 'Basic Instinct' slur on lawmaker

Women from across British politics called Monday for action to tackle misogyny after a newspaper ran a story accusing the deputy opposition leader of trying to “distract” the prime minister during debates by crossing and uncrossing her legs. The Mail on Sunday quoted an anonymous Conservative lawmaker as saying Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner tried to throw Prime Minister Boris Johnson “off his stride” as she sat across from him in the House of Commons. The article likened it to a scene in the 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct.” Rayner accused “Boris Johnson’s cheerleaders” of using “desperate, perverted smears.” Johnson condemned the article, saying he deplored "the misogyny directed at her anonymously today.”

DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud

DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud

In taking on Disney, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is testing the limits of his combative leadership style while sending an unmistakable message to his rivals. And that message is that there's nothing or no one he won’t fight as he plots his political future. Those who know DeSantis aren't surprised by his decision to punish the entertainment giant for challenging his political priorities. The 43-year-old Republican has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to fight while in office. But DeSantis’ decision to use the levels of government to settle a political feud with Disney is a step further than he's gone before. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Customs and Border Protection busts massive cocaine import in three massive U.S. cities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News