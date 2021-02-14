A look back at highlights from Trump's 2nd impeachment trial

"This conduct took time and it culminated in Donald Trump sending a 'save the date,'" said Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, one of the House impeachment managers.

The evidence was clear to those who looked, they said.

Months before the election, Trump repeated ad nauseam a false claim that he could only lose through widespread voter fraud. He refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. And in an early morning speech after Election Day, he claimed to be "winning."

In the weeks after, Trump and his allies presented a litany of conspiracy theories and evidence-free claims that the election was stolen.

But there was no widespread fraud, as has been confirmed by election officials across the country and then-Attorney General William Barr. Dozens of legal challenges to the election put forth by Trump and his allies were dismissed, including by the Supreme Court.

Increasingly desperate, Trump's campaign played a hand in planning the "stop the steal" rally preceding the attack. Trump himself invited his supporters to attend. "Be there, will be wild!" he tweeted.

It told "his base exactly when, where and who to fight," Dean said. "They did this for Donald Trump, at his direction. At his command."