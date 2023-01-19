A look back at presidential scandals in photos

Scandals have come hand-in-hand with politics for as long as America has been electing presidents: even George Washington was criticized for overspending, refusing to hand over detailed documents for investigation, and even neglecting to return library books.
Hardly any of President Biden's 45 predecessors have been able to escape some level of public disapproval, though some are more notorious in that regard than others. In particular, presidential elections are rife with misconduct, as candidates steal documents, wiretap, work with unscrupulous partners, and discredit opponents to secure their nominations.
The public has repeatedly witnessed bribery, sex scandals, espionage, and theft throughout the years—as John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and even Jimmy Carter can regretfully attest. Many presidential scandals have only come to light thanks to dutiful and oftentimes courageous whistleblowing from reporters and government officials.
Today's era has seen record-breaking scandals: Donald Trump is the only president to be impeached twice and to be impeached after leaving office. Although he was charged while still in office, the trial didn't begin until after Biden had replaced him.
Stacker compiled a collection of 10 images showcasing presidential scandals through the decades. Whether as far back as 1865 or as recent as 2021, the commander in chief's tendency for dubious ethics remains an American tradition.
You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born