A multimedia impeachment trial: Video takes center stage

NEW YORK (AP) — After unexpected video appearances by Madonna and Johnny Depp, all that seems missing from former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is someone trying out a new dance routine.

Trump's lawyers fully embraced a TikTok defense on Friday, using manipulated video and relying on rapid-fire, repetitive imagery to complain about manipulated video. The approach seemed the ultimate end of a proceeding where the use of media by both sides to make their arguments — sometimes chaotically, sometimes effectively — took center stage.

It was very 2021.

Or, perhaps, 2011. The Trump team's presentations owed an obvious debt to the creative use of video from the heyday of “The Daily Show” and other late-night comedies. They were seemingly created by someone who searched for phrases such as “fight like hell” and “throw a punch” and spliced together all the examples they could find, mostly from Democratic politicians.

The intent was to blunt the impact of Trump's words leading up to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, suggesting that they were little more than regular political rhetoric and that Democrats were hypocrites because they use the same language.