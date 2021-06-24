A snapshot of the bipartisan infrastructure agreement

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators have reached an agreement to significantly boost infrastructure spending, though considerable hurdles remain before the blueprint unveiled Thursday becomes reality.

The White House says the agreement calls for about $579 billion in new spending over the next five years for roads, bridges, public transit and other public works. Add on what the federal government is currently projected to spend on those items, and the total comes to about $973 billion over five years.

Here’s a look at where those dollars would go and what changes lawmakers would make to pay for the new spending.

THE BIGGEST EXPENSES:

The agreement calls for a $109 billion boost for roads and bridges. It’s the biggest line item in the plan, but to put that in perspective, the American Society of Civil Engineers estimates that the country has a $786 billion backlog of road and bridge capital needs.