'A summer of freedom': Vaccine gives new meaning to July 4th

Even in the U.S., as infection rates continue to slip, the vaccination campaign is far from over. Fewer than 370,000 Americans are now getting their first dose on average each day, down from a high of nearly 2 million per day two months ago.

White House officials acknowledge the deep geographic disparities in vaccination rates and said the administration will continue to issue reminders that unvaccinated Americans remain at risk of serious illness and death from the virus.

Yet cases are trending downward even in the Southern and Midwestern states that remain markedly behind the rest of the country in vaccinations.

Elsewhere, California began its grand reopening Tuesday, lifting nearly all its remaining virus restrictions. In New York, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo said had hit a benchmark of 70% of adults receiving at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, rules were being lifted that had limited the size of gatherings and required some types of businesses to follow social distancing or cleaning protocols.

“It means that we can now return to life as we know it,” Cuomo said, announcing that the state would also launch fireworks Tuesday to mark the occasion, in addition to New York City’s already announced plans to resume its July Fourth fireworks display on the East River.