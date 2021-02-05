A test for Trumpism: Virginia Republicans seek new playbook

Since late 2019, she’s engaged in what her critics see as increasingly bizarre, radical behavior.

In an interview, Chase declined to disavow QAnon, questioned her colleagues' mental health after they questioned hers in floor speeches last week and refused to say that Trump lost the November election.

“I believe the election was stolen nationwide,” she insisted, though later in the interview she said she did accept the election results.

In December, she called on Trump to declare martial law rather than leave office.

While Fredericks said Chase could win as much as one-third of the vote in a traditional Republican primary, she's almost completely alienated from Republican officials inside the state Capitol. She’s been booted from her own local party and in late 2019 decided to stop caucusing with fellow Senate Republicans.

Democrats are optimistic they can capitalize on the Republican chaos. But history is against them. Over the last four decades, Virginia voters have elected a governor from the party that does not win the White House in every election but one.

McAuliffe also believes that Trump's absence will make it more difficult for Democrats to energize their coalition later this year in Virginia and beyond.