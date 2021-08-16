A timeline of events leading to Malaysian PM's resignation

July 26: Parliament reopens for a special five-day sitting to brief lawmakers on the pandemic. Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan sparks an uproar by saying the government annulled all emergency ordinances on July 21 — denounced by the opposition as a tactic to avoid a vote.

July 29: The king says he didn't approve the annulment and rebukes the government for misleading Parliament. It sparks new calls for Muhyiddin to resign but he insists he didn't violate the constitution. Parliament is postponed until Aug. 2.

July 31: The health ministry says Parliament will be shut for two weeks after coronavirus cases are detected. Hundreds of young people stage a protest in the city center to demand Muhyiddin quit.

Aug. 2: Dozens of opposition lawmakers protest Parliament's closure and call for Muhyiddin to resign.

Aug. 3: UMNO declares the government has fallen after some of its lawmakers pull their support. One UMNO Cabinet minister resigns.

Aug. 4: Muhyiddin says he will prove his legitimacy to rule in a vote in Parliament next month. New daily infections climb above 20,000.

Aug. 6: Second UMNO Cabinet minister resigns.