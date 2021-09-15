 Skip to main content
A veteran's reflections on Afghanistan
A veteran's reflections on Afghanistan

Travis Horr served a tour in Afghanistan in 2010 to 2011, he reflects on his time there and what the impact the withdrawal and the chaotic scenes emerging from Kabul will be for veterans. Horr has since dedicated his life to veteran's issues; he is the Director of Government Affairs at Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA). Mark Almond, Director of the Crisis Research Institute at Oxford University, explains that the writing was on the wall about the Afghan army. Source by: Stringr

