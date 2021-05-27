'A whirlwind': 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out

Colleen Costello said she got the call from the governor as she left work Wednesday. At first she thought it was a recording, then realized it was DeWine himself.

"I was really thankful at that moment that there was a bench nearby, because I needed to sit down,” she said.

DeWine visited with the Costello family in person along with his wife, Fran DeWine, on Wednesday, after the announcement. He said he didn't know the names of the winners until shortly before he made the calls.

“Calling someone and telling them that they’ve won million dollars is a great thing, and calling a family and telling them that they have a scholarship paid for four years is also fun,” the governor said.

Bugenske said she received the Moderna vaccine as soon as she was eligible, long before the lottery was announced. The Costellos said they were already vaccinated and had planned to have their children vaccinated by the end of the month, but the lottery announcement inspired them to move those appointments up.