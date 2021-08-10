Aber, Kavanaugh nominates as Virginia's U.S. attorneys

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Veteran federal prosecutors from Virginia’s two prosecutorial districts were nominated on Tuesday by President Joe Biden to become the regions’ U.S. attorneys.

Biden named Jessica Aber as his choice for U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, while Christopher Kavanaugh is the president’s pick for the Western District of Virginia, acccording to a White House news release. Both are subject to Senate confirmation.

Aber is currently an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern Disrtict, where she has worked since 2009. She’s been the disrtict’s deputy chief of the criminal division since 2016. A graduate of the College of William & Mary’s law school, Aber also has had work experience with the U.S. Department of Justice and in private practice.

Kavanaugh, a University of Virginia law school graduate, has served since 2014 as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District, where he has been the chief national security prosecutor and senior litigation counsel. Most recently he has been senior counsel to the deputy attorney general at the Justice Department. He’s also taught at UVA law school.

Acting U.S. attorneys have been leading the prosecutorial offices in Virginia’s two districts.

