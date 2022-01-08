 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Aberdeen port work expected to spur NE Mississippi economy

  • 0

ABERDEEN, Miss. (AP) — Community leaders in northeast Mississippi expect a recent infusion of funds from the federal government to spur economic development around the Port of Aberdeen.

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently announced the $4 million in funding as part of an initiative to improve American ports, WCBI-TV reported.

“What we need and what we want is to have a more vibrant port that actually serves the area in all the other commodities that’re available,” Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott said.

Officials plan to embark on the Port Rail Spur Connector Project later this year or early next year. It’s aimed at providing direct access between the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway and the Kansas City Southern Railroad.

“The work that we do down here on this dock will change our community for a generation,” Scott said.

The Department of Transportation awarded $241 million in grants to 19 states and one territory as part of the Port Infrastructure Development Program to improve the nation’s supply chain.

People are also reading…

“A lot of people, when they think about supply chains, they’re picturing some of those big coastal ports in California,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “And of course, that’s very important but just as important are places like the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway. Those inland ports and what we call marine highways.”

The money will help pay for 12,200 feet (3,718 meters) of new rail spur in Aberdeen.

“This is about getting goods where they need to be and making sure we do it efficiently and on time,” Buttigieg said. “That’s why it’s important for us to be supporting places like the port there in Aberdeen.”

The goal is to begin the rail spur project by late 2022 or early 2023 after they finish the dock project in October, Scott said.

Scott also previously received a grant for dock upgrades at the port.

“The goal is to take care of the dock, make it usable and have the rail infrastructure that allows us to connect the railway in here too,” he said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WCBI-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

After six months of work, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will start to reveal their findings in coming weeks. But do Americans trust their own institutions, or their own eyes? Find out what happens next.

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Offering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fighting — so primitive and ferocious that one Capitol Police officer described it as “medieval” and another as a “trip to hell” — left more than 100 law enforcement personnel injured, some beaten with their own weapons.

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden forcefully blamed Donald Trump and his supporters Thursday for holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with election lies that sparked last year's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, using the anniversary of the attack to warn that America's system of government remains under urgent threat.

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin sounded a skeptical note Tuesday about the prospects of easing the Senate's filibuster rules, raising doubts about whether he will provide crucial support to the Democrats' renewed push for voting legislation they say is needed to protect democracy.

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida business owner Robert Palmer cheered on the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before he joined the fray. Screaming obscenities, he hurled a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police officers trying to ward off the mob.

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsy Investigates: Delays And Fraud Fears At COVID-19 Test Sites

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News