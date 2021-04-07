Abortion ban for genetic issues fails in Arizona Senate

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Arizona failed Wednesday to approve a sweeping abortion bill in the Senate that would have made it a felony for a doctor to terminate a pregnancy in which the fetus has a genetic abnormality after a single Republican joined Democrats in voting no.

The 14-16 vote came after Republican Rep. Tyler Pace said he could not support the bill even though he opposes abortion after voicing concerns about juries having to make medical choices about physicians’ decisions. He had worked with the GOP bill sponsor to address multiple issues he had with the legislation.

“There are moments like this where as legislators we just don’t know what to do,” Pace told the hushed Senate chamber as he explained his no vote. “We can pass a bill that we know has errors and we hope will be fixed through the promises of some very good legislators who keep their promises, as they have. Or we don’t pass it.”

The proposal backed by the social conservative Center for Arizona Policy had overcome similar opposition from one Republican House member last week. GOP Rep. Regina Cobb had said she could not back the bill because it made no provision for a woman carrying a fetus that could not survive because of a birth defect. The bill was amended to allow exceptions for those circumstances, after which she voted for the measure.