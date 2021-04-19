Abortion ban for genetic issues revived with minor changes

The measure also requires fetal remains to be buried or cremated, and it forbids state universities from providing abortion care. It also repeals an old law allowing women to be charged for seeking an abortion, needed in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 decision that found women have a constitutional right to seek an abortion.

At Monday's committee hearing, Sen. Kirsten Engel, D-Tucson, said Pace's amendment does not make it any less troubling to her that the Legislature is considering a bill that could send doctors to jail.

“I think the answer here is that this should not be criminalized at all and that we’re getting into territory that not a single person on this panel really has the expertise,” Engel said. “And that the entire bill is really taking away from a woman and her doctor the right to make these very, very critical decisions about reproduction.”

Last week, a divided federal appeals court lifted the hold on a similar Ohio law that prohibits doctors from performing abortions based on a fetal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

Judges of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals narrowly reversed two earlier decisions blocking enforcement of Ohio's 2017 law based on the likely success of overturning it as unconstitutional.