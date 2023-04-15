TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As a new election season begins, the Republican Party is struggling to navigate the politics of abortion.

Allies for leading presidential candidates concede that their hardline anti-abortion policies may be popular with the conservatives who decide primary elections, but ultimately could alienate the broader set of voters they need to win the presidency.

The conflict is unfolding across America, but nowhere more than Florida, where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law one of the nation's toughest abortion bans late Thursday. If courts ultimately allow the new measure to take effect, it will soon be illegal for Florida women to obtain an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy — before most realize they're pregnant.

Before he signed the law, DeSantis' team was eager to highlight his willingness to fight for, and enact, aggressive abortion restrictions. His position stands in sharp contrast, they say, with some Republican White House hopefuls — most notably former President Donald Trump — who are downplaying their support for anti-abortion policies for fear they may alienate women or other swing voters in the 2024 general election.

DeSantis' latest policy victory in the nation's third most populous state offers a new window into the Republican Party's sustained political challenges on the explosive social issue. In recent days, Republican leaders across Iowa, New Hampshire and Washington struggled to answer questions about their opposition to abortion as GOP-controlled state legislatures rush to enact a wave of new restrictions.

Recent electoral results suggest that voters aren't pleased.

Republicans suffered painful losses across Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada and even deep-red Kansas in elections that focused, at least in part, on abortion. In Wisconsin, an anti-abortion candidate for the state Supreme Court was trounced by 11 points in a state President Joe Biden carried by less than 1 point.

"Any conversation about banning abortion or limiting it nationwide is an electoral disaster for the Republicans," said New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican who describes himself as "pro-choice" but signed a law banning abortions in the state after 24 weeks.

"The Republican Party has an inability to move off this issue in a way that doesn't scare the heck out the average voter, the independent voter, the younger generation of voters," he continued. "These guys keep pushing themselves deeper and deeper into an ultra-right base that really does not define the bulk of the Republican Party."

Public polling consistently shows the broader collection of voters who decide general elections believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

Leading Republicans like DeSantis and Trump, who appointed the Supreme Court justices responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade last June, face tremendous political pressure from the left and the right.

Anti-abortion activists have been particularly vocal in warning Republican presidential candidates that the party's base will not tolerate any weakness on abortion given that GOP leaders have been vowing for decades to ban abortion rights if given the chance.

Katie Daniel, of the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, described Florida's new law as "a huge step forward." But she said it was only the beginning of what anti-abortion activists expect from leading 2024 candidates, including support for a national abortion ban.

"The issue of abortion is not going away," she said. "It's not about saying you passed the law, check the box, you're done."

As Republican presidential prospects begin to fan out across America to court primary voters in the 2024 campaign, an escalating court battle over access to an FDA-approved abortion pill is forcing GOP leaders to answer more questions.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, long a vocal abortion opponent, condemned the abortion pill during an interview this past week with Newsmax while vowing to "champion the right to life."

"We're going to continue to champion the interests of women born and unborn and pushing back against the abortion pill," he declared.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley told Iowa voters this past week that abortion is "a personal issue" that should be left to the states, although she left open the possibility of a federal ban without getting into specifics.

In New Hampshire, just a day after launching a presidential exploratory committee, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott outlined his support for a federal law that would ban abortions nationwide after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

"We should certainly always side with a culture that preserves and appreciates and respects life," Scott told reporters. "How do we do that? I certainly think that the 20-week threshold is not a question in my mind at all."

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel's team pointed to a memo from her office suggesting Republicans should highlight Democratic officials' opposition to abortion restrictions of any kind, described as "an extreme stance."

After the GOP's midterm disappointment last fall, however, Republicans are increasingly concerned.

Republican strategist Alice Stewart said Republicans must find a way to keep the focus on the failings of the Biden administration, the economy, crime and education in the 2024 campaign.

"Abortion poses a challenge for Republicans. There's no denying it," said Stewart, who initially cheered the Supreme Court's Roe reversal. "Politically, it has become problematic."

Abortion in America: How access and attitudes have changed through the centuries Abortion in America: How access and attitudes have changed through the centuries Pre-1850: Abortions in early America are commonplace Mid-1800s: Birth of the American Medical Association shifts abortion oversight from midwives to doctors; abortion is criminalized 1960s: 'Back-alley butchers,' birth control, and protests 1970s: Roe v. Wade protects women's right to abortion; politics shift 1980s-2000s: Legal challenges to Roe v. Wade introduce restrictions 2020s: Roe v. Wade is overturned; Postal Service allowed to mail abortion medication