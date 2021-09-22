Abortion foes can collect ballot question signatures for now

BOSTON (AP) — Activists who support a proposed ballot question that would require all reasonable medical steps be taken to preserve the life of a child born alive in Massachusetts are getting a second chance to begin collecting signatures to put the proposal before voters next year.

Attorney General Maura Healey’s office initially ruled the question did not qualify for the ballot.

But the state’s highest court agreed to let supporters begin collecting signatures as it weighs the question, which has roots in opposition to recent changes expanding the state’s abortion laws. Those include allowing later-term abortions in certain circumstances.

The question would add a new section to state law stating that “if a child is born alive, all reasonable steps, in keeping with good medical practice, shall be taken to preserve the life of the child born alive.”

Officials in Healey’s office called the question “so ambiguous that it is impossible to determine, or inform potential voters of, the proposed law’s meaning.”

Despite Healey’s decision, supporters of the question have been granted a preliminary injunction by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court allowing them to begin gathering signatures.