Abortion-rights bill approaches decisive vote in New Mexico
AP

  Updated
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An effort to shore up abortion rights in New Mexico is poised for a decisive vote in the state Senate.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth scheduled deliberations for Thursday on a bill that would repeal a 1969 ban on most abortion procedures. The ban could go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.

New Mexico's move to ensure future abortion access provides a counterpoint to 10 states where outright abortion bans have been proposed this year, as Republicans vow to test where the Supreme Court stands after the appointment of three conservative justices by former President Donald Trump.

Efforts to overturn the abortion ban are supported by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and a broad majority in the Democrat-dominated state House.

The partisan dividing line on abortion has become more pronounced in New Mexico in recent years.

Five incumbent Democratic Senators who joined with Republicans to uphold the dormant state abortion ban in 2019 were ousted in last year's Democratic primary election.

Among Republicans, state Rep. Phelps Anderson of Roswell was compelled last week to leave the state GOP after casting a vote favorable to abortion rights in committee. He could not be reached Wednesday for comment.

New Mexico’s 1969 abortion statute allows medical termination of a pregnancy with permission of a specialized hospital board only in instances of incest, rape reported to police, grave medical risks to the woman and indications of grave medical defects in the fetus.

The law has been dormant since 1973, when the nation’s highest court issued the Roe v. Wade decision, overriding state laws that banned or severely restricted access to abortion procedures.

Anti-abortion legislators say a repeal would drive away from New Mexico valued medical professionals who are conscientious objectors to abortion procedures.

Republicans including Sen. Gregg Schmedes of Tijeras have pushed for a “conscience protection clause” in support of health professionals who oppose abortion on religious or moral grounds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

