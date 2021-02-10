Abortion-rights bill approaches decisive vote in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An effort to shore up abortion rights in New Mexico is poised for a decisive vote in the state Senate.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth scheduled deliberations for Thursday on a bill that would repeal a 1969 ban on most abortion procedures. The ban could go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.

New Mexico's move to ensure future abortion access provides a counterpoint to 10 states where outright abortion bans have been proposed this year, as Republicans vow to test where the Supreme Court stands after the appointment of three conservative justices by former President Donald Trump.

Efforts to overturn the abortion ban are supported by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and a broad majority in the Democrat-dominated state House.

The partisan dividing line on abortion has become more pronounced in New Mexico in recent years.

Five incumbent Democratic Senators who joined with Republicans to uphold the dormant state abortion ban in 2019 were ousted in last year's Democratic primary election.