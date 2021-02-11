Abortion-rights bill wins decisive vote in New Mexico Senate

Anti-abortion legislators say a repeal would drive away from New Mexico valued medical professionals who are conscientious objectors to abortion procedures.

Republicans including Sen. Gregg Schmedes of Tijeras, a physician, pushed unsuccessfully for an amendment to the bill that would preserve a “conscience protection clause” in support of health professionals who oppose abortion on religious or moral grounds.

Democratic Sen. Jacob Candelaria of Albuquerque said other provisions of state law provide conscience protections for physicians with moral or religious objections to abortion — and that opponents of the bill were engaging in lies and scare tactics.

Democratic Majority Leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe noted that a conscience protection clause for medical professionals was added to a similar bill in 2019 in the spirit of compromise — and that abortion opponents still voted the bill down.

The abortion debate was broadcast by webcast from a Statehouse building that is closed to the public as a precaution against the pandemic and encircled by fencing and police patrols because of security concerns linked to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In a statement, the governor applauded the outcome of the vote.

“This is a simple bill, and it is powerful in its simplicity," Lujan Grisham said. “It affirms a woman’s self-evident autonomy over her own body. And it ensures no health care provider in our state may be criminalized for providing health care.”

