About 1,000 protest President Joe Biden's visit to Idaho

Several of Idaho’s GOP gubernatorial candidates also seized on Biden’s trip as a way to try to distinguish themselves in the crowded field.

Ed Humphreys, a GOP gubernatorial candidate who has made fighting against vaccine mandates part of his campaign, announced last week that he would host a “Traitor Joe is not welcome in Idaho rally.”

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is also running for governor and has argued against masking rules and other efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus, called on Little, the governor, to “uninvite” the president.

Little also announced last week that he was working with the state’s attorney general to fight Biden’s vaccine mandate through the legal system.

During the briefing inside the National Interagency Fire Center, Biden said global warming is a serious problem and told wildland firefighters that the nation owed it to them to ensure they have the equipment they need for firefighting.

“It's not a Democrat thing, it's not a Republican thing, it's a weather thing,” Biden said.

Biden also talked about raising wages for federal firefighters and other strategies to deal with wildfires.