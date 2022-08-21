 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Abrams aims to win back Dems who voted in Ga.'s GOP primary

  • Updated
  • 0

CLAYTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is a conservative by any measure.

As the Republicans seeks a second term in November, he can trumpet multiple tax cuts. He helped enact a ban on abortions after six weeks, before many women know they're pregnant. He presided over an election law overhaul that could make it harder for some Georgians to vote.

And in case anyone still doubts his credentials, Kemp is fond of noting he's the first modern Republican governor in Georgia who wasn't a Democrat at some point in his political career.

People are also reading…

Still, his decision to defy Donald Trump and ratify Joe Biden's presidential electors in 2020 has won Kemp credit with some Democrats. That goodwill showed up in Georgia's May primaries, when a notable number of Democratic-leaning voters cast Republican ballots to help Kemp trounce his Trump-endorsed challenger.

Now, heading into the general election, Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams needs those voters in her column. And she is unvarnished in arguing that Kemp is due nothing from voters for refusing to subvert a free and fair American presidential election.

“Let me be clear,” Abrams says near the end of her half-hour campaign pitch. “Not committing treason does not make you a hero.”

The crowds at Abrams' events roar at the line, betraying at least some worry that Kemp's handling of Trump could curry favor with enough moderate voters and prove a decisive variable in this rematch from four years ago.

Kemp and Georgia's Republican secretary of state drew Trump's public ire when they signed off on Biden's victory in the state, which had been a Republican lock in presidential elections since 1996.

Of course, Kemp never explicitly pushed back on Trump's false claims that Biden's win was fraudulent; the governor stuck to a matter-of-fact explanation that he was following the law. His approach incensed Trump's most ardent supporters. But it also proved a subtle way for Kemp to position himself as a moderating force within Trump's party, giving the governor an opening to fashion a November coalition of his own core supporters and key swing voters.

That balance is how Kemp narrowly defeated Abrams in 2018 and how Democrats, in turn, shifted Georgia their way in 2020.

“It’s a base-plus strategy for Republicans, and a base-plus strategy for Democrats,” said Tharon Johnson, a Democratic strategist, explaining the shared pressure on Kemp and Abrams to win the narrow middle.

Four years ago, Kemp won by 55,000 votes out of about 4 million cast. Biden topped Trump by less than 12,000 votes out of 5 million cast. In concurrent U.S. Senate runoffs two months after the presidential election, about 4.5 million Georgians voted; Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won by 2 percentage points and 1.2 percentage points, respectively.

In May of this year, Kemp topped former Sen. David Perdue with almost 74% of the vote in a record-turnout Republican primary, despite Perdue having Trump’s endorsement. Perdue’s 262,000-plus votes could be of concern to Kemp in such a hotly contested state.

“There are still plenty of election deniers in our party,” said Ed Henderson, a local GOP officer in Rabun County, where Kemp and Abrams each held events recently. “I'm not one of them,” Henderson said, “but Kemp has to deal with them.”

On the other hand, an Associated Press analysis of early voting records from data firm L2 found that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago cast ballots in May's Republican primary, an unusually high number of so-called crossover voters.

That gave Kemp a clear anti-Trump boost that he never sought openly and also drew notice in Abrams' camp.

“Both sides have similar concerns,” Johnson concluded.

Hence Abrams’ frustration at any possibility Kemp would be rewarded for not helping Trump thwart an election.

Kemp, she told reporters at a stop in heavily Republican north Georgia, is “being lauded for not committing treason.” She pointed to other Kemp actions: expanding gun-possession rights with a concealed-carry law and signing a bill banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy.

“It is wrong to suggest that Brian Kemp is some form of anti-Trump moderate,” Abrams told reporters. “He is not. He is not simply a fiscal conservative. He’s a hard-right, religious extremist who is using the law of Georgia to implement his belief system.”

Lance Hammonds, president of the NAACP chapter in heavily Democratic DeKalb County in metro Atlanta, said he's aware of the crossover votes in May and is working to educate voters about Kemp's full record.

“I'd say he's done a fair job as governor,” Hammonds allowed. “But there are plenty of gaps,” he said, pointing especially to Kemp's refusal to expand Medicaid fully.

As for Kemp's navigation of Trump, Hammonds drew a distinction between Kemp and his relative silence and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who has criticized the former president and testified before the congressional panel investigating Trump's role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Raffensperger “stood up,” Hammonds said, while Kemp “still followed the party line. That's not real political courage.”

Indeed, Kemp doesn’t talk about Trump unless asked. That's a notable turnabout from 2018, when he won Trump's endorsement in a contested Republican primary. Instead, Kemp cites his decisions to eschew extended statewide business closures and mask mandates during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, and he tries to link Abrams to Biden and an inflationary economy. Kemp calls her “extreme,” just as she labels him.

Still, Kemp makes his electoral strategy clear.

“We saw what happened” with Democrats’ wins in 2020 and 2021, Kemp said of the GOP base during a recent stop in Rabun County, where he got 80% of the vote in 2018. “We have to unite, and we have to get all our folks out,” he warned. Then, he promised, “We’re going to go after that middle.”

Only with reporters afterward did the governor begrudgingly acknowledge the potential effects of the 2020 drama in that equation. He said Trump loyalists give him credit for signing an overhaul of the state’s election laws in 2021 — a reaction to Democrats’ wins. Among other provisions, the law shortens runoff campaigns to four weeks and limits drop boxes for absentee ballots in the most populous counties. Both moves force Democrats to recalibrate their turnout operations.

Pressed on whether he could get swing votes for ratifying Biden’s victory, Kemp said, “People want elected officials that are going to abide by their oath of office to protect the law and the Constitution of this state and the Constitution of the United States. I think there are a lot of people in the middle who appreciate that.”

Of course, he added, “There’s probably a lot of people who won’t vote for me who appreciate it, too. But I’ve tried to be consistent.”

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary

Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says after losing a Republican primary she’s thinking about running for president. Cheney is ex-President Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress and lost the primary Tuesday to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Cheney tells supporters she’ll do whatever it takes to ensure Trump “is never again anywhere near the Oval Office.” Cheney told NBC on Wednesday defeating Trump will require a “united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents.” She declines to say if she will run for president but concedes it’s something she’s “thinking about.” Her primary defeat, by a substantial margin, is a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right.

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

The Justice Department is rebuffing an effort to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida. In court papers Monday, prosecutors argue the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the affidavit contains sensitive information about witnesses. The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when it asked for the warrant to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. In a statement on his social media platform, Trump called for the release of the unredacted affidavit in the interest of transparency.

Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence

Biden to host unity summit against hate-fueled violence

President Joe Biden will host a White House summit next month aimed at combatting a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S. The Democrat is working to deliver on his campaign pledge to “heal the soul of the nation.” The White House announced Friday that Biden will host the United We Stand Summit on Sept. 15, highlighting the “corrosive effects” of violence on public safety and democracy. Advocates pushed Biden to hold the event after 10 Black people were killed at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in May, aiming to address a succession of hate-driven violence in cities including El Paso, Texas, Pittsburgh and Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack

Explosions and fires have ripped through an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week. The blasts forced the evacuation of more than 3,000 people. Russia is blaming the explosions on an “act of sabotage” without naming the perpetrators. Ukraine stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility. Last week's explosions destroyed nine Russian planes at another Crimean air base. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has used it to launch attacks against the country in the war that began nearly six months ago. If Ukrainian forces were, in fact, behind the explosions, they would represent a significant escalation in the war.

WNBA's Brittney Griner appeals her Russian prison sentence

WNBA's Brittney Griner appeals her Russian prison sentence

Russian news agencies reported that lawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner have filed an appeal of her nine-year Russian prison sentence for drug possession. The case has been denounced by the United States and could lead to a high-profile prisoner swap. Griner is an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist. She was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Griner admitted that she had the canisters in her luggage, but said she had inadvertently packed them in haste and that she had no criminal intent.

Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material

Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he didn’t take any classified information with him when he left office. The disclosure — which would typically be unremarkable for a former vice president — is notable given that FBI agents seized classified and top secret information from his former boss’s estate on Aug. 8 while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws. Former President Donald Trump has claimed that the documents seized by agents were “all declassified.” Pence also told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that he didn't want to “prejudge” the contents seized by the government “until we know all the facts.”

Cheney and Murkowski: Trump critics facing divergent futures

Cheney and Murkowski: Trump critics facing divergent futures

Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney hail from their states’ most prominent Republican families. They're also among the GOP’s sharpest critics of former President Donald Trump, and both supported his impeachment. But their political fortunes could diverge after Tuesday's primaries. Cheney faces daunting prospects in her effort to fend off Trump-supported challenger Harriet Hageman, while Murkowski is expected to advance from her primary. Boosting Murkowski's prospects is a nonpartisan primary in which the four candidates who get the most votes, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election.

Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in 24 hours to Singapore

Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in 24 hours to Singapore

A group of German air force fighter jets has landed in Singapore as part of a marathon bid to fly them some 12,800 kilometers (8,000 miles) from their home base to Southeast Asia in just 24 hours. The exercise comes at a time of tensions between China and the U.S. and its allies over Taiwan and demonstrates the ability for a European nation to move air power quickly to the region. The six Eurofighter jets are accompanied by four transport aircraft and three tankers. They made stops along the way for refueling, inspection and rotations of pilots. Germany’s air force, the Luftwaffe, said one of the jets was fixed in the Middle East on Tuesday and another was held back.

Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge as rivalry warms up north

Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge as rivalry warms up north

President Joe Biden calls Finland and Sweden “our allies of the high north.” And their addition to NATO could bring military and territorial advantages to the Western defense alliance. That’s especially so as the rapid melting of the Arctic from climate change awakens strategic rivalries at the top of the world. The two Nordic nations rushed to join NATO after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February. Two-thirds of NATO's 30 member nations have approved their membership so far. NATO would be bringing in two sophisticated militaries and, in Finland’s case, a remarkable tradition of national defense, and skill at Arctic fighting, even on skis and snowshoes.

What to watch: Cheney in trouble while Palin eyes comeback

What to watch: Cheney in trouble while Palin eyes comeback

Elections in Wyoming and Alaska on Tuesday could relaunch the political career of a former Republican star and effectively end the career of another. Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney is the face of a House committee investigating former President Donald Trump’s role in fomenting the Jan. 6 insurrection. Her doggedness against the leader of the Republican Party has left her fighting for her seat. In Alaska, Sarah Palin seized on a vacancy in the state’s congressional delegation as a springboard back into politics. A victory in a special election for the U.S. House could send her to Washington as soon as next month.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sergeant Floyd Burial reenactment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News