Absentee ballot signature match study moving forward

“It’s not an audit. I don’t want anyone to get that idea in mind,” Hood said. “We’re not relitigating the 2020 election.”

Under the process in place until this year, Georgians who submitted an absentee ballot had to sign an oath on an outer envelope. When county election officials received an absentee ballot, they had to compare the signature to the signature on file.

If the signature wasn't consistent, the voter would be notified and could take other steps to verify identity. If the signature did match, the ballot was separated from the envelope to protect the right to ballot secrecy guaranteed by Georgia law.

But a sweeping new election law passed this year did away with the signature matching process, instead implementing a photo identification requirement for absentee ballots.

The study will examine the signature verification process used in November's election. Hood says he hopes to finish the study this semester, but it has been slowed by a need to seek court orders to access some of the absentee ballot envelopes.