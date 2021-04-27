Accrediting agency asks about politics in Georgia search

“If it is shown that they did it because the governor said so, it was undue political interference,” Wheelan said.

The commission's standards prohibit undue outside influence, trying to make sure that trustees truly run a college, and not some outside group.

“Governing boards are the ones that are responsible for ensuring the well-being of the institution, not the governor, not legislators, not Jane and John Citizen,” Wheelan said. “That's the role of the governing board.”

She said the commission writes as many as 25 letters a year asking for an institution to explain what’s going on based on “unsolicited information," typically news coverage.

Wheelan declined to provide a copy of the letter. The Associated Press filed a public records request for the letter and any associated correspondence Monday. The system’s legal office acknowledged receipt of the request Tuesday, but spokespersons for the system did not respond to a request for comment and for the letter’s quick release.

Board chairman Sachin Shailendra didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to a telephone message seeking comment.