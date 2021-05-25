ACLU lawsuit challenges Arkansas trans youth treatment ban

Hutchinson said the law went too far, especially since it wouldn't exempt youth already receiving the care.

Neighboring Tennessee is the only other state to enact a similar ban on gender treatments for youth, though that state's law is limited to providing gender-confirming hormone treatment to prepubescent minors.

Arkansas' prohibition has already caused pain and confusion for families in the state whose children are receiving treatments. At least six transgender adolescents in the state attempted suicide in the weeks after the ban was approved, according to the lawsuit.

The ban has also prompted some families to look at moving out of Arkansas to continue care for their children.

“As a parent, it's been incredibly distressing because my thoughts are constantly on, what am I going to do for my son if this... takes effect and he can no longer receive the gender affirming care that has made him the happy, confident, thriving kid that he's been?" said Joanna Brandt, who along with her 15-year-old son Dylan are listed as plaintiffs in the suit