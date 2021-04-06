ACLU sues McMaster for ordering state workers' office return

The plaintiff, an employee at the College of Charleston, said she has been working remotely for a year and also caring for her son while he does virtual learning at home.

Her husband works away from home, and their son's school hasn't responded to a request to switch the boy to in-person learning, attorneys wrote. If she returns to the office as ordered, the woman has no childcare or “workable accommodations” if she returns to the office as ordered, according to the lawsuit.

Brian Symmes, a spokesman for McMaster, said that the Department of Administration had worked with agency heads to bring employees back to the office safely, providing flexibility for accommodations and giving time to implement safety precautions.

“South Carolinians all over the state have been going to work, in person, throughout the last year and they have been able to do it safely,” Symmes said in a statement. “It’s ridiculous to think that requiring employees to go to work is discriminatory in any way."

Symmes pointed to weeks given to employees to make childcare arrangements and other contingency plans, noting that 94% of the state's childcare facilities are open.