Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey announces candidacy for office

BOSTON (AP) — Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey officially announced Tuesday that she will be a candidate for the job full time in the fall election.

“The work to address the challenges we face from COVID-19 and the racial inequalities that have been inherited from centuries of structural racism will take longer than a few months to change,” Janey said in a written statement.

“It is going to take fearless leadership, bold action and a commitment to doing the hard work to make Boston the equitable city our residents want, need and deserve. I am 100% committed to leading this change,” the Democrat added.

Janey released a video Tuesday morning talking about both her decision to seek the office and her history growing up in Boston. The three-minute video also included images of other Black political leaders in Boston.

The 55-year-old made history last month when she became both the first woman and the first Black Bostonian to step into the role of mayor when former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh resigned to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary. She will serve as acting mayor under the fall election.