 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Acting Mayor Kim Janey endorses Michelle Wu for Boston mayor
0 Comments
AP

Acting Mayor Kim Janey endorses Michelle Wu for Boston mayor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOSTON (AP) — City Councilor and mayoral candidate Michelle Wu has won the endorsement of her former political rival and current office holder, Acting Mayor Kim Janey.

Janey made the endorsement Saturday, the Boston Globe reported. In a statement, Janey said Wu has the record and values to protect and build upon the city's progress in becoming more “equitable, just and resilient.”

“Important policies like our housing agenda, equitable vaccine distribution, and how we handle mental health crises are on the line in this election,” said Janey. “Moreover, Black and brown residents who are most impacted by systemic inequities need a leader in City Hall who will center equity and inclusion in all her policies, and ensure they have a seat at the table when real decisions are made.”

Wu was the top vote-getter in Sept. 14′s preliminary election. City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George came in second and also advanced to the Nov. 2 general election, while three major contenders — City Councilor Andrea Campbell, Janey, and John Barros — were eliminated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America
National Politics

US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. said Monday it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test — changes replacing a hodgepodge of rules that had kept out many non-citizens and irritated allies in Europe and beyond where virus cases are lower.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News