Acting Mayor Kim Janey endorses Michelle Wu for Boston mayor

BOSTON (AP) — City Councilor and mayoral candidate Michelle Wu has won the endorsement of her former political rival and current office holder, Acting Mayor Kim Janey.

Janey made the endorsement Saturday, the Boston Globe reported. In a statement, Janey said Wu has the record and values to protect and build upon the city's progress in becoming more “equitable, just and resilient.”

“Important policies like our housing agenda, equitable vaccine distribution, and how we handle mental health crises are on the line in this election,” said Janey. “Moreover, Black and brown residents who are most impacted by systemic inequities need a leader in City Hall who will center equity and inclusion in all her policies, and ensure they have a seat at the table when real decisions are made.”

Wu was the top vote-getter in Sept. 14′s preliminary election. City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George came in second and also advanced to the Nov. 2 general election, while three major contenders — City Councilor Andrea Campbell, Janey, and John Barros — were eliminated.

