Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf resigns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s acting head of the Department of Homeland Security resigned Monday, leaving the post earlier than planned and as the nation faces a heightened threat from domestic terrorism from extremists seeking to reverse the November election.

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said he had intended to stay in the post until the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

But Wolf, who had been serving in an acting capacity since November 2019 and was never confirmed by the Senate, said he was compelled to leave by “recent events,” including court rulings that found he could not legally hold the position. He did not specify the other events or cite other factors.

“These events and concerns increasingly serve to divert attention and resources away from the important work of the Department in this critical time of a transition of power,” he said in a written message to DHS employees.

His departure follows the abrupt resignation of other Cabinet officials angered by Trump's role in encouraging the mob to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6 over his false claims of election fraud. It was not clear what influence, if any, the uprising had on Wolf's announcement. The White House had no immediate comment.