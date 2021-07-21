Action in Louisiana's veto override session shifts to House

It remained unclear if they would go home with a new law to show for the effort or a list of failed override attempts.

Republicans in the House would need the support of at least one independent and two Democrats — or three Democrats — to reach the two-thirds vote required to overturn a gubernatorial veto. The transgender sports ban measure received bipartisan House support when it passed in the regular session, but that was not certain to hold for an override vote.

Both the Edwards administration and bill backers were battling behind the scenes, trying to win over the handful of lawmakers who might be persuadable. The governor has heavy sway over spending on projects, appointments to boards and commissions and other points of leverage.

Fighting about the issue was intense, with outside groups, the Republican and Democratic parties and even clergy exerting pressure.

The conservative evangelical Christian organization Louisiana Family Forum said it had signatures of support from more than 500 pastors across the state calling on lawmakers to overturn Edwards’ veto of the transgender sports legislation sponsored by Franklinton GOP Sen. Beth Mizell.