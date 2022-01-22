Activist and tech exec Traci Johnson launches US Senate bid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Traci Johnson has joined the race of U.S. Senate in Ohio, pledging to energize the party's urban and suburban base by working to quell political divisions, address gun violence, and fight for affordable wifi, voting rights and the environment.

The longtime Columbus activist, public servant and tech executive launched a primary bid Friday against Youngstown-area U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and former consumer protection lawyer Morgan Harper, a Progressive Democrat.

The three are running for the Democratic nomination to succeed Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, who is retiring. The winner will face the Republican that emerges from a nasty and crowded GOP primary in which most candidates are vying for former President Donald Trump's endorsement.

Johnson called it a “critical turning point in our history,” when key decisions need to be made about the future of the country.

She said Ohio and the nation are “dangerously divided” and she wants to deliver that message to citizens that “you have a seat at the table.”

Johnson spent nearly a decade working in state government, including stints at the Ohio Attorney General's Office, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Office of Budget and Management. She currently serves as president of Tra’Bian Enterprises, a privately held information technology solutions firm in the Columbus area.

