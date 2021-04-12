Activist who opposed mosque confirmed to textbook panel

She came into the spotlight in 2010 for fighting against plans for a mosque in Murfreesboro. In a hearing late last month, Democratic Sen. Raumesh Akbari asked her about comments then that the mosque being built was a terrorist training camp.

Cardoza-Moore told the senator that there were “absolutely” terrorists in the group, prompting Akbari to say there was “no proof or verification from law enforcement” of what she claimed about two mosque members.

She also drew questioning over a textbook review on her group's website that says the phrasing that “members of al-Qaeda carried out” the Sept. 11 attacks was "highly contested."

“There is ample evidence that refute the 'official' story of what was perpetrated that day,” the review says.

During questioning in the Senate panel, Cardoza-Moore said she “would never say that al-Qaeda didn’t participate.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has opposed Cardoza-Moore's appointment.