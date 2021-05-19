Activists seek 30-day review of Indiana redistricting plan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Voting rights activists are calling on Indiana legislative leaders to give the public a month for reviewing proposed new congressional and state election district maps before they are finalized.

Members of the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission organized by Common Cause and other groups issued a report Wednesday calling for greater public involvement in the once-a-decade redrawing of election maps based on population changes.

The Republican-dominated Legislature plans a fall return to the Statehouse for votes on the new maps, with the process being delayed because the U.S. Census Bureau won’t release data for congressional and legislative redistricting until perhaps September following COVID-19 pandemic delays.

Common Cause Indiana policy director Julia Vaughn said the Legislature should use the coming months to hold hearings around the state for public comment.