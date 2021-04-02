Activists want change to debt-based license suspension bill

“This bill still punishes people who are not able to pay,” Priya Sarathy Jones, of the national Free to Drive Campaign, testified at a Washington House Transportation Committee hearing last week. “It just creates a different pathway to do it.”

The House Transportation Committee passed the bill 24-5 Friday, sending it to the House Rules Committee on its way to the floor.

The sponsor of the bill, Democratic Sen. Jesse Salomon of Shoreline, concedes he doesn’t like the amendment, but he argues the measure is nevertheless a “huge win” and a vast improvement over the existing system. It would reinstate the licenses of 64,000 people who currently have suspended licenses, he said, and it would block license suspensions for, on average, 46,000 people a year going forward.

“You will no longer be suspended for inability to pay — that's the bottom line," Salomon said at the hearing last week.

Further, he said, it’s unlikely that judges would drag people into court to inquire as to why they haven't paid off their tickets: “It doesn't make sense to bring people back over and over for $200 or $300.”