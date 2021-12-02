Adams: Partnership to help recruit poll workers in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's secretary of state has teamed up with an organization to promote efforts to recruit poll workers and register young people to vote.

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced the partnership with the Kentucky YMCA Youth Association on Wednesday.

“We can’t have an election without election workers,” Adams said. “Our base of volunteer poll workers is aging out, and this partnership will help us find new ones as we prepare for the 2022 elections.”

Beth Malcom, CEO and president of Kentucky YMCA Youth Association, said the partnership will increase “teen civic activity” across the state while giving students more opportunities to be involved with state government.

Under the state's election law, any registered voter is eligible to serve as a poll worker.

Besides recruiting poll workers, the secretary of state's office and the Kentucky YMCA Youth Association will hold high school voter registration drives and conduct voter education training, Adams' office said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0