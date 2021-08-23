Additional pandemic aid programs launch for Alaska Natives

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Additional programs have launched aimed at providing pandemic aid to Tlingit and Haida tribal members and to shareholders of an Alaska Native corporation whose shareholder base is of Tlingit and Haida descent.

One of the programs, from the Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, is offering up to $1,000 in aid to tribal members who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other, from Goldbelt Inc., is making available up to $2,600 per shareholder. Shareholders must be U.S. citizens and be able to show a financial impact from the pandemic to be eligible, KTOO Public Media reported.

Nathan Johnson recently applied for one of the $1,000 grants. He used to work seasonal jobs in Angoon, but the pandemic hit the economy there hard, and he moved to Juneau for work opportunities. Grandparents in Angoon have been looking after his three children, who he wants to bring to Juneau.

He has been working at a restaurant and saving for an apartment for his family. He said $1,000 would be a “big help,” and said submitting his application felt like a "big mountain off his shoulders.”