 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Address confirmation cards going to some WVa voters

  • 0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia election officials will mail postcards this week to nearly 170,000 registered voters to confirm their address.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said voters can respond by scanning the QR code on the postcard, online at ovr.sos.wv.gov or by mailing the postage-paid card to their county clerk.

The cards are going to registered voters who have changed addresses with the Division of Motor Vehicles or post office or who have not voted or updated their voter registration in the past four years.

Voters will remain “active” if their postcards are returned. Those whose cards are not returned or are returned “undeliverable” will be categorized as “inactive.” They can still vote in the next two federal election cycles, but if the address remains unconfirmed and the voter does not vote in a state or local election, the registration may be canceled, Warner's office said.

Election officials will mail postcards to the 169,417 voters identified after the November 2020 General Election, Warner said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril.

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — During a private meeting in July, Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sat down to negotiate what exactly it would take for Democrats to unlock Manchin's vote to start the process of considering President Joe Biden’s massive social and environmental bill.

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia’s Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with its new leaders adopting a more skeptical tone toward the project and tensions ratcheting up over Russia’s troop buildup at the Ukrainian border.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Papa John's Pizza is getting a makeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News