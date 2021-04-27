Advocates detail 'shadow pandemic' of violence against women

“When we return to our gatherings and ceremonies, deer dinners, feasts and dances, though we will be missing some who we lost and loved dearly, the lessons of this past year will not be in vain,” said the mother and Laguna Pueblo member. “It is my sincere hope that when we all leave our time here together, we are inspired to make things better — better for our women, better for our children and for all the people we love who might experience violence in their lives.”

Charley said it's going to be different — it has to be.

The coalition, which organized the summit, and its partners have been working for decades to address a problem that only in recent years began to make headlines as more Indigenous people went missing or turned up dead. Native American women have been victimized at astonishing rates, with federal figures showing that they — along with non-Hispanic Black women — have experienced the highest rates of homicide.

An Associated Press investigation in 2018 found that nobody knows precisely how many cases of missing and murdered Native Americans happen nationwide because many cases go unreported, others aren’t well documented, and no government database specifically tracks them.