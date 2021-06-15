Advocates mark DACA's 9th anniversary, urge Congress to act

Though there is bipartisan support for allowing “Dreamers” to say in the country, opponents say the law rewards people for breaking the law, encourages illegal immigration and hurts American workers.

President Joe Biden has called for Congress to pass the program. The U.S. House recently passed a bill that would give DACA recipients paths to obtain permanent legal status but the legislation has stalled on Capitol Hill as Republicans have worked to redirect the focus on problems at the border.

“It’s long overdue for Congress to act now and stop using Dreamers as a political football,” Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said as she appeared with Silva on Tuesday.

There are an estimated 13,000 “Dreamers” in Nevada who built their lives in the community and deserve to have a path to citizenship, Diaz said.

“Their future remains on the line and could be upended by a single court decision. They live in constant fear of their families being ripped apart, despite being contributing members of our society,” she said.

Former President Donald Trump sought to end the program, which hundreds of thousands of young immigrants currently benefit from, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the administration's attempt to end it was unlawful.