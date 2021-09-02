Advocates: More will come to New Mexico to seek abortions

She added that “draconian laws in neighboring states” may increase the need for abortion services in New Mexico.

The Texas law bans abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks — before some people know they’re pregnant. In a highly unusual twist, enforcement will be done by private citizens who can sue anyone they believe is violating the law.

Rushforth said limited access to abortion services in Texas had already resulted in waiting lists that were pushing more patients to New Mexico and other states. She called New Mexico a “safe haven” for people who are afraid and are now having to navigate what she called an impossible legal landscape.

“These consequences will continue to be enormous as we move forward,” she said. “The financial and logistical barriers for many abortion patients are often times insurmountable.”

Democratic state Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero of Albuquerque said she wants New Mexico to continue to provide safe passage for those seeking abortion procedures. She voiced concerns about the potential of the Texas law leading to underground abortion procedures.