Advocates: Programs, not detention, will curb juvenile crime

“Detaining or incarcerating a child, especially in the adult criminal legal system, has never been nor is it now the answer to our problem,” said Christina Quaranta, executive director of the Connecticut Justice Alliance.

Police chiefs and Republican lawmakers held a news conference outside Capitol in early July in response to a series of highly publicized crimes involving juveniles, including a jogger in New Britain being struck and killed by a car stolen by a 17 year old who had been arrested 13 times before on charges including reckless driving and assault.

Republicans have been calling for a special legislative session on juvenile crime. A bipartisan group of legislators has been meeting to discuss the issue, but a special session has not been scheduled.

GOP officials and police chiefs are proposing eliminating a six-hour limit on detaining certain juveniles without a court order, among other measures. They also say some judges are not approving some of their requests for continued detention.

Lawmakers in both parties also are concerned that judges do not have access during off-hours to juvenile criminal records when they are asked to order a juvenile to be detained. Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday that he expects judges to have that off-hours access by next week.

