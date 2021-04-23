Advocates sue to stop Tennessee Medicaid block grant program

The overhaul's fate remains unclear under President Joe Biden. The Democrat who has opposed Medicaid block-grant efforts, can rescind the change, but has not taken any action on it to date.

Supporters had pushed for the idea, claiming that a block grant-style program would produce flexibility and savings inside TennCare that would then fuel additional health coverage offerings. Lee, and other supporters, said the new plan would do all of this without cutting benefits or eligibility.

Currently, the federal government pays a percentage of each state’s Medicaid costs, regardless of cost increases in any given year. For Tennessee, that means receiving approximately $7.5 billion in federal money for its $12.1 billion Medicaid program, or 66%.

Republicans argue the current system gives states little incentive to control expenses because no state pays more than half the total cost.

However, Democrats and health advocates have expressed concern that spending caps might cause states to purge their rolls or reduce services. They instead want to widen Medicaid eligibility.