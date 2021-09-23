Advocates urge NY to boost $2B fund for undocumented workers

The Department of Labor told advocates Wednesday that it will alert potential applicants as soon as Friday that assistance won't be guaranteed even if they're eligible.

“They told us that applications that have been submitted can be considered safe, that there might be a waitlist and that applications would be prioritized by the date of initial submission," Fund Excluded Workers Coalition campaign coordinator Bianca Guerrero said.

The Department of Labor didn’t answer questions Thursday about whether the fund was likely to run out of money, or whether assistance might not be guaranteed if that happened.

It's unclear when or if the Democratic-led Legislature would consider a funding boost. Minority Republicans balked at Democrats' passage of the fund this spring.

Sen. Gustavo Rivera, a Democrat from the Bronx who chairs the Senate health committee, said he supports increased funding.

To be eligible, applicants must have made less than $26,208 in 2020, prove they are New York residents and show they have suffered loss of earnings because of the pandemic. They must also have worked at least six weeks during the six months before they lost earnings because of the pandemic.