AEP Ohio strikes first new deal on rates since 2011

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — AEP Ohio said Friday that 13 parties, including some of its largest commercial and industrial customers and the state's ratepayer watchdog, have signed off on a significant rate deal that also lowers rates slightly for residential customers.

Details of the settlement agreement have been filed with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, which must still approve the plan.

It calls for a decrease of 71 cents for a residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month, compared to the increase of $5.68 requested at the beginning of the process last June. The settlement also increases the monthly customer charge from $8.40 to $10, but the company said reductions in other rates offset that change.

AEP Ohio last updated its base rates in 2011. New rates become effective 14 days after the PUCO approves the settlement.

Ohio Consumer's Counsel Bruce Weston, who joined the PUCO staff and major customers including Walmart, Kroger and the Ohio Hospital Association in signing the deal, called the settlement “a good result for a million residential consumers of AEP.”