Affidavit: Man arrested in Colorado for role in Capitol riot

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of entering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building has been arrested in Denver.

The FBI took Hunter Palm into custody Wednesday after he was identified to federal investigators by a family member, The Denver Post reported Thursday. Court documents do not indicate where Palm lives, but paperwork related to his bond shows he is required to report to a probation office in Colorado Springs and is barred from leaving the state.

An address listed for a Hunter Palm in Colorado Springs did not include a phone number.

According to an arrest affidavit, Palm told federal investigators Feb. 6 that he entered the Capitol because he was being pushed inside by the crowd, but surveillance video shows him walking in freely. Video also shows him shouting “Stop the Steal" and entering the conference room in Pelosi's office.

While walking around the room, Palm asked the crowd if anyone was good at hacking as there was an open laptop on the conference table, according to the affidavit. He then sat down at the head of the table and put his feet up on it.