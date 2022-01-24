Afghan resettlement work wrapping up at Indiana Guard base

EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — Officials on Monday marked the winding down of work at the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury training base that has helped resettle about 7,200 Afghan refugees in the U.S. since September.

Gov. Eric Holcomb called the resettlement operation “one of Indiana’s finest hours” in helping those who fled Afghanistan after the country’s American-backed government was overthrown by the Taliban in August.

The last of the remaining 200 refugees at Camp Atterbury were expected to depart for resettlement assignments by the end of this week, said Aaron Batt, a federal Department of Homeland Security coordinator for Operation Allies Welcome.

Camp Atterbury, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Indianapolis, was among eight sites in the U.S. that the Department of Defense selected to temporarily house some 75,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan, including people who aided the American war effort in that country and their families.

Indiana Adjutant General Dale Lyles said he spent nearly a year on deployment to Afghanistan and had four Indiana soldiers under his command killed there. Lyles said he was glad the Indiana Guard could help so many Afghans start a new life in the U.S.

“This today, it’s very heartwarming for me, it’s very healing for me,” Lyles said.

