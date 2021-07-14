Afghanistan's neighbors wary as US seeks nearby staging area

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday that the Central Asian nations “will make sovereign decisions about their level of the cooperation with the United States" after the Afghanistan withdrawal.

“It’s not only in our interests and, in fact, it is much more and certainly in the immediate interests of Afghanistan’s neighbors” that Afghanistan be stable and secure, Price said.

The administration has given few details of what kind of security access it is seeking in the region, or from which countries. While the U.S. can manage strike and counterterror capability for Afghanistan from Gulf nations or from U.S. aircraft carriers, closer is much better. That's especially true for intelligence operations to track developments in Afghanistan.

Any such agreement would likely be discreet.

The U.S. also reportedly looked at neighboring countries for the temporary relocation of Afghan translators and other U.S. employees.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby confirmed this week that the United States still was actively courting countries in Central Asia. “We are talking about and discussing with countries in the region about the possibilities of being able to use facilities and infrastructure" closer to Afghanistan, he said.