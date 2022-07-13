 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

After 1st term, Gov. Lee unopposed in GOP primary election

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022 Tennessee Governor

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks Feb. 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee faces three Democratic challengers as the state's early voting period for the primary election begins Friday.

 Mark Humphrey - staff, AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly four years ago, Bill Lee startled political insiders when the first-time political candidate survived a bruising and crowded $45 million GOP primary for Tennessee governor. He cruised to win the top elected state seat a few months later.

Now, the Republican businessman is enjoying a drastically different race for reelection, with much more breathing room.

Despite criticisms from within his own party, Democrats, and advocates from multiple sides of the political spectrum, Lee faces no challengers in the August GOP primary. The state Republican Party booted two lesser-known opponents off the ballot.

That means he'll likely sail to the November general election in a state that has not elected a Democrat to the highest elected offices for more than 15 years. He'll face whoever wins the Democratic primary, where the candidates include physician Jason Martin, Memphis councilmember JB Smiley Jr. and community advocate Carnita Atwater.

Lee's campaign did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

People are also reading…

A Tennessee governor hasn't avoided facing a primary opponent since then-Democratic Gov. Ned McWherter in 1990. Before that, former Republican Gov. Lamar Alexander ran unopposed in the 1982 primary, according to legislative historian Eddie Weeks. Both won another four years in office.

Lee navigated a first term marked by a global pandemic, and drew some backlash from conservative circles for the early economic shutdowns that were common nationwide. Ultimately, he opposed a statewide mask mandate and defended those who refuse the vaccine, as GOP officials have largely done.

“Bill Lee has been popular during his time as governor. He started out in the low 60s, but it’s kind of moved down now to mid the mid to high 50s ... which most governors would covet immediately,” said John Geer, a Vanderbilt University dean who co-directs the school’s public policy poll.

Lee sought to squash any serious opposition within the party by aligning with an increasingly conservative GOP-dominated legislature, particularly on social issues. He pushed a sweeping anti-abortion ban and permitless handgun carry law, and signed off on other socially conservative policies, including those targeting LGBTQ people.

Lawmakers, at times, have spiked or undermined some of the governor's top initiatives, including a push to make Juneteenth a state holiday. Lee on some occasions also worked around their opposition, including to secure removal of the bust of former Confederate General and early Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Capitol.

Notably, Lee was forced to drop his plan to offer paid family leave for state workers after receiving a cool reception from Republican lawmakers. He also received heavy criticism from those same GOP leaders when he declined to stop resettling refugees back in 2019 when given the option by former President Donald Trump.

“He’s been in the enviable position where it’s been clear for a while that he wasn’t going to face serious electoral threat so that he's had the ability to pursue the policies that he wanted to pursue, as opposed to worried about electoral consequences,” Geer said.

Lee also has been on the ground following fatal tornadoes. He has declined to remove any inmates from death row while Tennessee sped up to one of the fastest states to kill inmates. Then he paused all executions earlier this year due to testing omissions for lethal injection drugs, and ordered an independent investigation.

Unlike some Republican predecessors, Lee has declined to flex a powerful tool — his veto stamp. Lee maintained that stance even when Republican leaders passed a measure this year to lengthen criminal sentences by requiring inmates to serve entire sentences for various felonies. Lee's administration allowed the bill to go into law despite his push to divert more people away from state prisons.

However, his office exercises another powerful tool: executive privilege to keep government records private. Lee once promised to overhaul Tennessee’s public records and open meeting laws but to date, no action has been taken.

One of Lee's key wins during his first terms has included rewriting how Tennessee funds its public schools. Lee's administration spearheaded an effort that attaches a set amount of money per student, a model mirrored by nearly 40 other states.

Democratic lawmakers have criticized the move as sidestepping the bigger issue of funding the state's education system better, but supporters argue the new system simplified a confusing, outdated funding algorithm.

Meanwhile, Lee enacted a ban on abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy — before many women know they're pregnant. The move came as Lee has repeatedly stresses his opposition to abortion. The ban only took effect last month, however, following the Supreme Court's ruling ending the constitutional right to the procedure.

Lee secured another win earlier this year when Tennessee's Supreme Court ruled that his 2019 contentious school voucher law, which passed by the thinnest of margins, did not violate the state's constitution. Lee announced Wednesday that the program letting certain families in Nashville and Shelby County, which includes Memphis, use taxpayer dollars on private schools will be implemented immediately.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has agreed during meetings with President Joe Biden to spend $1.5 billion to improve “smart” border technology. It's a move the White House says shows neighborly cooperation succeeding where Trump administration vows to wall off the border and have Mexico pay for it could not. A person familiar with a series of agreements signed after the two leaders met Tuesday says they also called for expanding the number of work visas the U.S. issues and welcoming more refugees. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been formally announced.

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The attack stunned the nation that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy.

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court has ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person. The decision is a defeat for Democrats in the battleground state who decried Friday's ruling as making it harder to vote. However, the court didn’t address whether anyone other than the voter can return his or her own ballot by mail. That means that anyone could still collect multiple ballots for voters and, instead of putting them in a drop box, instead return them by mail.

EXPLAINER: What's happened and what's next in Sri Lanka

EXPLAINER: What's happened and what's next in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s president, who had announced he would resign Wednesday, has fled the country after months of turmoil culminated in protesters converging on the presidential palace. The prime minister also said he will quit after a new government is installed. He earlier warned the debt-laden economy has “collapsed.” Short of cash to pay for imports of food and fuel and defaulting on its debt, it is seeking help from neighboring India and China and from the International Monetary Fund. Sri Lankans are skipping meals as they endure shortages, lining up for hours to try to buy necessities. It’s a harsh reality for a country whose economy had been growing quickly, with a growing and comfortable middle class, until the latest crisis deepened.

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation amid a mass revolt by top members of his government. His departure marks an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. He said: “Them’s the breaks.” The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

Joe Biden took office looking to reshape U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. But so far, he’s struggled to separate his approach from Donald Trump's. Biden is set to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia this coming week. As a candidate, Biden condemned the Trump administration’s policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank. As president, Biden has been unable to pressure the Israelis to halt the building of Jewish settlements. Biden will meet with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence officials say approved the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump largely overlooked the kingdom’s human rights record and stepped up military sales.

Singapore hangs 2 drug traffickers despite opposition

Singapore hangs 2 drug traffickers despite opposition

Two drug traffickers have been hanged in Singapore, bringing the number of executions this year in the city-state to four. Activists said the prison department gave the belongings and death certificates for Malaysian Kalwant Singh and Singaporean Norasharee Gous to their families after their execution Thursday morning. Rights groups said the executions were a blatant flouting of international laws. Amnesty International said Singapore is one of just four countries known to have executed people for drug-related offenses in recent years. Kalwant, who was convicted in 2016 of bringing heroin into Singapore, was the second Malaysian to be executed this year. The hanging of another Malaysian in April sparked an outcry because he was believed to be mentally disabled.

Watch Now: Related Video

Professional cuddle therapist has clients lining up for an hour long hug

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News